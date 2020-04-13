Man charged with breaking into cars in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police have arrested a man in connection with car break-ins in Wilmington early Monday morning.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers spotted the suspect going through cars in a parking lot in the 400 block of Racine Drive around 4 a.m.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Dajuan Kirksey. He’s charged with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Kirksey was given a $15,000 bond.