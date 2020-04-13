Meals for Heroes teams up with NHRMC to create ‘Gratitude Lane’

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The Meals for Heroes initiative started out with a goal of raising $9,000, now at over $28,000 they ave giving back even more.

“I did not imagine we were going to be able to do this,” said Greater Wilmington Business Journal publisher Rob Kaiser.

It started out with a idea two weeks ago. Now, Meals for Heroes is teaming up with the New Hanover Regional Medical Center to serve 100 meals a day to hospital employees on what their calling ‘Gratitude Lane’.

“I give the hospital a lot of credit, because they took what we were doing and turned it into gratitude lane,”said Kaiser. “They pulled together a bunch of organizations that want to show their appreciation for what our health care workers are doing for all of us.”

The hospital doesn’t allow food deliveries. So, they had to get creative in how they would get the meals distributed. The group decided to use the money that had been raised and put it towards Cape Fear area food trucks. It would allow NHRMC employees to drive up to the trucks and pick up food for free.

“It’s two different arms that have been hurt drastically at different directions during Covid-19,”said US Food Business Developer Scott Adams. “So, seeing each of them reach out and be able to support each other it’s been phenomenal.”

The hospital saw it as a no brainer. It gave them the opportunity to further support their staff, while providing a little relief during this difficult time. It would help not only the employees, but their families as well.

“We are unbelievable honored to be able to do this for our team,”says NHRMC Director of Spiritual Care David Long. “Anyway that we can give back to them we are honored and delighted to be able to do so.”

The partnership says they have no plans to slow down in feeding as many health care workers as possible.

“The goal is to continue to you help the community,”said Kaiser. “We’ll keep doing it as long as the donations keep coming in.”

If you are interested in donating to help out the Meals for Heroes initiative and ‘Gratitude Lane’ you can visit the groups GoFundMe page.