Thousands without power as strong storms move into Cape Fear

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy is reporting more than 4,000 people without power Monday morning.

According to the Duke Energy power outage map, about 100 people are without power near Bolivia.

About 4,000 people are without power near Lake Waccamaw. The map said the outage was caused by high winds in or near the area.

Near Burgaw, about 600 people with Duke Energy are without power according to the outage map.

According to the Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation outage map, more than 3,000 people are without power in Columbus County.

According to the Four County Electric Membership Corporation, 1,750 people are without power in Brunswick County. More than 240 people are without power in Bladen County. Columbus County has 3,300 people without power. The map shows 370 people are without power in Onslow County.

We will have the latest on the outage maps during yours news at noon.