More than 4,800 COVID-19 cases in NC, 86 deaths

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases across the state.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, there were 4,816 cases in North Carolina and 86 deaths. 313 people are currently hospitalized. 63,388 tests have been performed so far.

There have been 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County, including one confirmed death. 32 people have recovered.

Brunswick County had 35 positive cases as of Sunday. 22 of those cases have recovered. One person has died. There are seven cases involving non-residents who tested positive while visiting Brunswick County, one of whom has died. Those cases are not reflected in the county’s total.

Columbus County is reporting six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 37. Of those cases, three people have recovered and one person has died.

Pender County is reporting 5 cases. Bladen County is reporting one case.