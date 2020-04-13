NC Blueberry Festival canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Blueberry Festival has been canceled for 2020 amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

For the past 16 years, the award-winning NC Blueberry Festival has been one of the most widely attended festivals in our state.

According to a press release, the Festival attract thousands of visitors annually to showcase the southeast region and celebrate blueberries grown in Bladen, Duplin, New Hanover, Pender and Sampson counties.

Executive director of the festival, Beth Looney, said in light of the Covid-19 Pandemic warnings from the Federal Government and State of North Carolina, organizers said they feel it is necessary to cancel this year’s event scheduled for June 19 – 20, 2020.

“Please know this was not an easy decision,” Looney said. “Our festival partners are like family. We realize that cancelling our treasured annual event will impact our blueberry farmers, nonprofit partners, local churches and schools, all of whom look forward to participating all year.”

Looney said, two years ago, Burgaw and Pender County came together to rebuild after Hurricane Florence. She said they have no doubt the community is strong enough to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

Planning for the 2021 North Carolina Blueberry Festival is already underway. Mark your calendars for June 18-19, 2021.