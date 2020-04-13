NC man teaches piano lessons on Zoom

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — Because of COVID-19, we’ve all had to learn to do things differently.

One of the biggest challenges is trying to figure out ways to do things from a distance.

Teaching piano, for example, usually involves a student and teacher sitting side by side at a keyboard.

That’s just not possible right now.

So Robert Jarrell decided he wasn’t going to let social distancing keep him from working with his students at “Teach Me How Studio.”

Using Zoom, he figured out a way to work with his students while they are at home and he is in his studio.

