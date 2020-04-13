Over 50 new coronavirus cases confirmed at nursing home

PITTSBORO, NC (AP) — Officials say testing has confirmed just over 50 additional cases of COVID-19 at a North Carolina nursing home with a coronavirus outbreak.

Chatham County said in a news release Sunday that all residents and staff of The Laurels of Chatham were tested for COVID-19 after six people associated with the facility had previously tested positive.

- Advertisement -

The results showed an additional 51 individuals had the virus.

The development comes as data from the state show there are 28 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes across the state.

An outbreak is defined as two or more cases.

North Carolina’s total number of cases continued to rise Sunday.