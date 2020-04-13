Storms tears off half of a Pender County man’s roof

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — In the Cape Fear, Monday morning, severe weather left quite a bit of damage.

The storm was so strong that it uprooted a resident’s trees and half of his roof from his workshop on Little Kelly Road.

“The storm got worse and worse. And I heard the tin crinkle and, so I decided to get under a piece of equipment,” Resident Bryce Dixon expressed.

And that is when he said the roof came off just after 9 a.m.

“It’s by the grace of God,” Dixon said.

His workshop sits near his farm, and has been there now for nearly 26 years. Dixon said he is just thankful the storm did not injure him.

“Everything can be replaced,” Dixon said.

He stated that he has never experienced a storm that was not a hurricane this drastic.

“Fran, Floyd, Bertha, all through there, and obviously the last one, but it was a lot more powerful than a hurricane,” Dixon said.

On the same road, there were many uprooted trees in residents yards, but Little Kelly Road was not the only area with damages.

About ten minutes away, the Meadow Lane community lost power. Crews were cutting up fallen trees in backyards.

Dixon said he is thankful to still have his life and that the storm did not cause any other damages.

To report a power outage, call 888-368-7289.