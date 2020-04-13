Tree falls on Brunswick County home during strong storms

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A tree fell on a house on Blue Banks Loop Road in Brunswick County during strong storms Monday morning.

It happened in the 3000 block of Blue Banks Loop Road near Northwest.

- Advertisement -

Northwest Fire Department Chief Charles Herzig said they responded to the call. Herzig said two people were in the home when the tree fell on the side of the house, but no one was injured.

The homeowners said the tree did not actually come into the home.

Herzig said it probably caused about $1,000 in damage.

Limbs and debris could be seen across the road and in yards all along Blue Banks Loop Road. Herzig said there was also a tree that had fallen across the road and a powerline. He said Duke Energy was working on the power line.