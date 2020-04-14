Coronavirus-related deaths rise to more than 100 in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases across the state.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, there were 5,024 cases in North Carolina and 108 deaths. 418 people are currently hospitalized. 65,039 tests have been performed so far.

There have been 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County, including one confirmed death. 32 people have recovered.

Brunswick County had 35 positive cases as of Sunday. 22 of those cases have recovered. One person has died. There are seven cases involving non-residents who tested positive while visiting Brunswick County, one of whom has died. Those cases are not reflected in the county’s total.

Columbus County is reporting a total of 37 COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, three people have recovered and one person has died.

Pender County is reporting five cases. Bladen County is reporting one case.