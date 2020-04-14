First responders step in to help community through ‘Southport Cares’ program

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — First responders have taken being helpful to a whole new level by showing the entire community how much they appreciate it in these hard times.

First responders have long shown that serving the community goes beyond emergency calls.

Tom Lott is a 30-year firefighter who wanted to do more for the victims he encountered, so he created the Southport Cares program.

“While we’re going back to quarters. It’s just beginning for the victims of the calls that we go on,” Lott said.

Fire Chief Charles Drew stated that this program started before the pandemic became so all-consuming.

“We go to put smoke alarms up, and someone doesn’t have food in their pantry,” Fire Chief Charles Drew said. “We may try to help them with food, or we go to an elderly subject that has fallen, and see that they need a ramp built, that may be a thing that we can help to give back.”

Since the pandemic, the EMS, fire and police departments have come together to add on to the mission. Lott said they have also been donating to businesses.

“In this case, the business owners in town that were having to face a lot, we wanted to show them that we were there for them as well as the community too,” Lott said.

Moore Street Market Owner Andrew Laing expressed how unexpected this favor was.

“Somebody calls and says, ‘Hey, I’d like a sandwich delivered to my house,’ that’s one thing, but when somebody says, ‘Hey I’m just going to drop off a check for you, we really appreciate what you’re doing for the community, that’s special.'”

Police Chief Todd Coring said it was the least they could do.

“This is good for us, and it makes me feel good to be able to give back in a positive way, and try to leave an impact of a good light,” Police Chief Todd Coring said.

If you would like to donate, click here.