ILM to receive nearly $20 million in federal funds in response to COVID-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington International Airport will get $19.8 million dollars to help replace revenue lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This funding is part of the newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program. The aid is part of $10 billion going to airports nationwide.

The money will support ILM’s operating expenses such as payroll and utilities, as well as debt payments.

Passenger activity and revenue at ILM has been significantly below normal levels since March 16.

On Monday, ILM released numbers showing a nearly 50-percent decline in passengers for March, compared to March of 2019.

The Cape Fear Regional Jetport will receive $69,000. Curtis Brown Jr Field in Elizabethtown and Columbus County Municipal will each get $30,000 and Odell Williamson Municipal in Ocean Isle Beach will get $20,000.

You can view a list of North Carolina airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on FAA’s website.