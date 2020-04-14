NC healthcare company offering free antibody tests to healthcare workers, first responders

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — A Wake County healthcare company is offering free COVID-19 antibody tests to frontline healthcare workers and first responders Tuesday.

Halo Health is setting up a drive-thru testing operation in Raleigh’s Cameron Village. They will be done in an empty parking lot across from 702 Oberlin Road.

The company is a Raleigh-based mobile physician practice that offers house calls.

“I think we’re doing a great job in North Carolina. I think social distancing correctly and early on and it has really stemmed the explosion of the disease here,” said UNC Lenior ER Physician Dr. Dan Minior (Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder, Halo Health Mobile).

