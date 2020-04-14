NC mom puts children in dryer for protection amid severe weather

An Onslow County mother put her children in a dryer to protect them from Monday’s storms, officials say.

Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson says the mother, who lives in southwest Onslow County, put her two children in the dryer during the storm to protect them from the severe weather.

One neighbor says he saw heavy winds and lots of rain throughout the storm.

“I thought it was no big deal, maybe some tree limbs,” Allen Esposo says. “Then I went outside and saw the tree inside the home.”

The National Weather Service in Newport says an EF-1 tornado touched down in the county near Haws Run Road.

Bryson says no one was injured in the storm, and Jones-Onslow Electric says there were as many as 7,600 power outages Monday due to the severe weather.