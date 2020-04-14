New Hanover County Board of Education talks coronavirus

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As schools remain closed during this coronavirus pandemic, the New Hanover County Board of Education met Tuesday night to discuss a variety of issues.

Interim superintendent Dr. Del Burns says one issue the district is facing is hiring long-term substitute teachers during this crisis, as students are taking their classes online.

Burns suggested allowing New Hanover County teachers to take on additional students for a stipend. Teachers would get $100 per week for up to 10 students, $150 dollars per week for 11 to 20 students, and $200 dollars per week for more than 20 students.

“We’re aware of several cases where due to maternity leave and other matters, that we’ll have substitutes needed,” Burns said. “For the new long term substitutes, rather than bring in someone who does not know the students, this is the best thing for students.”

Dr. Burns expected no impact to the budget. The recommendation was passed unanimously.