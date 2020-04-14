New island replaces old one off North Carolina coast

NAGS HEAD, NC (AP) — Two years after a newly formed North Carolina island was lost to storm surge, officials say a new one appears to be rising in its place on the Outer Banks.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore says the nearly 100-foot long formation was discovered Sunday, about a quarter of a mile south of Cape Point.



It’s in the same area where Shelly Island showed up on a NASA satellite in the fall of 2016.

National Park Service officials say the sandbar could either continue growing in size or get washed away with the next storm swell.