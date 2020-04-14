NHRMC talks Covid-19 disparities among African-Americans

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local physician turns to YouTube to talk alarming COVID-19 statistics among minorities in our community.

Dr. Philip Brown with the New Hanover Regional Medical Center says African-Americans make up 33% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the country and 13% of the overall population.

Brown says this means this community is at high risk for this disease.

Brown says structural racism is the root of the problem, so everyone needs to stay 6 feet apart, frequently hand wash for about 20 seconds, avoid large groups and wear cloth masks.

“I understand there is significant stigma and concern around what it might mean for an African-American to wear a mask in public , but I can assure you that my consistent message will be that everyone needs to wear a mask in public,” Brown said. “This is very important in order for you to be able to protect yourself, your friends, family and neighbors.”

Brown says there are still no proven medications that effectively treat COVID-19.

“Hopefully, something will soon show real promise, but, until then, your hospital will be there to support you with all the supportive care while your immune system fights off the virus,” Brown said.

He says, although African-Americans are at an increased risk, it doesn’t have to be the reality in Wilmington.

Here you can watch the full video.