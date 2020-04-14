NWS: 3 tornadoes touch down in southeastern NC during Monday’s storms

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Severe weather produced three tornadoes in the Cape Fear region Monday morning.

Crews with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington surveyed damage Monday afternoon in three counties that saw damage believed to be from tornadoes.

The first tornado touched down along Soles Road in Columbus County around 8:10 a.m. It then moved up to Tanglewood Acres Drive, causing damage to sheds and snapping trees. Some residents reported downed power lines and roof damage. NWS says it was an EF-1 with maximum wind speeds of 110 mph. The tornado was 100 yards wide and on the ground for a half of a mile. It lasted for two minutes.

Another tornado formed in Pender County around 9:10 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 421 and Blueberry Road. While it tracked seven and a half miles, the twister took down trees and even blew off the roof of a metal building. NWS says it was EF-1 with maximum winds of 107 mph. The tornado dissipated as it approached Kellyville Road at 9:15 a.m.

A waterspout came onshore in the western part of Oak Island around 9:30 a.m. A house in the 200 block of West Beach Drive had minor roof damage. The path’s width was 15 yards and only on the ground for two minutes for 500 feet. NWS says it was an EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 60 mph.

Read more here.