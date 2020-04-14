Pender Co. food pantry needs help to keep helping during pandemic

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County food pantry is helping more residents during the coronavirus pandemic and now, they need the community’s help.

Share the Table is a non-profit in Pender County. The organization uses a free community meal, food pantry and school backpack programs to feed more than 950 Pender and Onslow country residents per week.

Share the Table Executive Director Dawn Ellis spoke to WWAY on Good morning Carolina about some of the challenges they are facing Friday morning. Ellis said they are seeing families who have not needed help in more than a year.

She said many people have lost their jobs. Ellis said their volunteers are taking extra precautions right now to stay safe while helping those who need it.

Ellis said they need monetary donations the most right now. Share The Table needs your help in feeding our neighbors. Please donate if you can through their website or to P.O. Box 4170, Surf City, NC 28445.