Physician says heart patients should take restrictions seriously

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Heart doctors are telling their patients to “take all Covid-19 restrictions seriously and stay at home as much as possible.”

Dr. John Rommel with Cape Fear Heart Associates says people with cardiovascular issues from heart failure to hypertension are at a higher risk.

He says his office is doing virtual visits either on the phone or through an app. For patients who must come in, he says they are checking in from their car and not waiting in the lobby.

Rommel says it’s important to protect yourself physically and mentally.

“Socially distant doesn’t mean socially isolated,” Rommel said. “Continue to take care of yourself mentally and physically. Exercise. Go for a walk. Reach out to people, even if it means just texting, calling, talking to them on Facetime or even emailing. It is important that all of us are there for each other at this time.”

Rommel says continue to wash your hands, socially distance and do not touch your face.

“Every day we continue to work and treat and slow the spread of this disease is a day we get closer to finding a cure and treatment,” Rommel said.