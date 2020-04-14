President Trump to halt payments to WHO amid COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he has directed a halt to U.S. payments to the World Health Organization during the coronavirus pandemic pending a review of its warnings about the virus and China.

Trump says the outbreak could have been contained at its source and lives could have been spared had the U.N. health agency done a better job investigating reports coming out of China.

The president says the world depends on the WHO to work with countries to make sure accurate information about health threats is shared in a timely manner.

There was no immediate comment from the Geneva-based organization on Trump’s announcement.