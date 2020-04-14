River Road in New Hanover County to open this month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular stretch of road in New Hanover County is finally set to reopen to drivers.

The City of Wilmington says the replacement of a large drainage culvert beneath River Road is complete and the road will reopen later this month.

- Advertisement -

The culvert, located just south of Raleigh Street, was originally damaged in 2017 and failed again during Hurricane Florence.

Temporary repairs and paving have allowed the road to remain open prior to this project, which began in September.

It was scheduled to be closed for six months.

Related Article: Wilmington Police investigating shooting near downtown

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is contributing $885,000 of the total project cost of $1.37 million because it also involves the relocation of a force main sewer line.