Storm clean-up starts in Pender County

BURGAW, NC (News Release) – Homeowners impacted by the April 13 tornado and high winds can take their construction debris to Pender County’s Solid Waste Transfer Station.

The Hampstead Transfer Station, located at 250 Transfer Station Rd. off US Hwy 17, will accept household items, carpet or rugs, appliance and metals, tires without rims, construction debris and broken-down pallets.

- Advertisement -

The transfer station will not accept brick, cement, and mortar, yard vegetation, paint, oil, gasoline, explosives and hazardous materials, batteries or electronics.

Loads up to 200 lbs. are free per day. However, larger loads are charged $78 a ton. No cash is accepted. The transfer station accepts Visa, Mastercard, Discover, or checks.

Call the Hampstead Transfer Station Scale House at 910-270-5011.

The transfer station scale house is open Mondays – Saturdays 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The website is: http://www.pendercountync.gov/sw/transfer-station-scale-facility/.

Residents who have Solid Waste Decals may use the Burgaw, Willard and Rocky Point Convenience Sites to dispose of large household items, construction debris in the construction debris bins. Loads must be under 200 lbs. once a day. For locations of the convenience sites, visit http://www.pendercountync.gov/sw/convenience-centers/.

Branch and Brush Debris Depot, a new Hampstead-based business located at 21435 U.S. 17, will accept any vegetative debris that can be burned. The company charges a minimum of $20 per trailer. Pull-up service is available Mondays – Fridays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information call 910-581-1719.

American Property Experts, 606 Sunny Vale Dr. in Wilmington, will accept yard waste for a fee of $25 per pick-up truck load.

Vegetative debris may be burned within the state fire marshal guidelines found at https://www.ncforestservice.gov/burn_permits/burn_permits_main.htm.