Truck driver rescued from cab dangling 70 feet over river

CHESAPEAKE, VA (AP) — Firefighters in Virginia made a daring rescue of a truck driver whose tractor trailer was nearly blown off a bridge.

The truck jack-knifed on Interstate 64 and crashed into the side of the bridge over the Elizabeth River, leaving the driver stuck in his cab dangling 70 feet above the water.

1 of 4

- Advertisement -

Firefighters lowered one of their own with a harness to pull driver Wayne B. Boone from the cab as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area on Monday.

The Chesapeake Fire department says Boone was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.