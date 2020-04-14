UPDATE: Two charged with murder in death of UNCW student

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in the death of 23-year-old Christopher Duane Stewart.

Stewart was found dead in Rocky Point on March 27.

Myasia Nicole Moragne, age 18 of Council, NC and Raymond Lee Brooks, Jr., age 33 also of Council, NC were arrested Tuesday.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office said Moragne and Brooks were arrested at their homes in Council which is in Bladen County.

Both are charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Both are being held under no bond at the Pender County Jail.

Stewart was a UNCW student who was obtaining a degree in criminal justice and forensics psychology. He also served a tour of duty in Afghanistan in the US Army and then continued his military career in the Army Reserve.