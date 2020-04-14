Wilmington Police investigating after woman stabbed in neck

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a stabbing between family members.

It happened early Tuesday afternoon in the 5000 block of Camellia Lane.

Police say it was a domestic dispute between a mother and her son that led to the son stabbing her in the neck.

She was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive, however medical personnel are still doing tests.

It is unclear what led to the argument and stabbing.

Police say they will provide more information once the son is arrested.

This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.