30 NFL draft hopefuls showed off skills at a virtual pro day

(AP) — Hours before New Jersey closed all gyms indefinitely last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 30 NFL draft hopefuls had a chance to showcase their talents in a virtual pro day at TEST Football Academy in Martinsville.

It was the culmination of countless hours they had spent training and preparing, both physically and mentally, for actual pro days that ended up being canceled.

None of the players at TEST’s virtual pro day attended the NFL combine, so this was their best shot to show what they can do.