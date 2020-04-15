Anti-abortion group files suit over arrests outside clinic

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — Anti-abortion advocates in North Carolina claim their constitutional rights were violated after they were arrested outside an abortion clinic for violating a stay-at-home order.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the group filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday against the city of Greensboro and Guilford County.

The group is called Love Life. It’s a Charlotte-based religious group that opposes abortion.

Its members said in court filings that they were praying and ministering outside A Woman’s Choice clinic in Greensboro last month.

They said several members were arrested and charged with “travel[ing] for a non-essential function” during the coronavirus pandemic.

City and county officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Charlotte Observer.