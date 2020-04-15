Brunswick County employee tests positive for COVID-19

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a memo sent to employees from Brunswick County Human Resources.

The memo said the employee notified the county on Monday. They are in isolation and have not reported to work since becoming symptomatic.

Employees who work in the same building as the patient were sent the memo, but based on CDC guidelines, they are not identified as having an increased risk. For all positive cases, the Health Department also notifies all known close contacts.

To protect individual privacy, no further information will be released about the employee.

Brunswick County said it does not identify or verify the name, the department where they work, or specific location of any reported positive cases in accordance with 45 CFR Section 164.514.

“Brunswick County has taken several precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of our team members. The County implemented an ongoing advanced disinfection/sterilization protocol for all county facilities March 16 and all county departments have access to hand sanitizer stations and/or county-provided hand sanitizer bottles that are refilled when empty,” Public Information Officer Meagan Kascsak wrote in an email. “The County has also limited employees’ contact with the public since March 23 by encouraging individuals to use our website and call or email for assistance and by requiring appointments for in-person visits only.”

Brunswick County said it is also providing temporary flexible/alternate work schedules or temporary telework options to staff members.

The county said it is encouraging all our staff to be vigilant in taking care of their health and hygiene, including not coming to work if they are sick, coughing or sneezing into a sleeve or a tissue and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from other people.