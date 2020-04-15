China didn’t warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days

CHINA (AP) — Top Chinese officials secretly determined they were likely facing a pandemic from a new coronavirus in mid-January, ordering preparations even as they downplayed it in public.

Internal documents obtained by AP show that because warnings were muffled inside China, it took a confirmed case in Thailand to jolt Beijing into recognizing the possible pandemic before them.

- Advertisement -

Still, it was nearly a week before officials warned the public.

During that week, tens of thousands dined at a mass banquet and millions traveled through Wuhan, at the center of the outbreak.

Experts say an earlier warning could have saved lives.