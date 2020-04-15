Driver travelling wrong way on Market Street causes multi-vehicle wreck

WILMINGTON, NC — Wilmington police responded to a multiple-vehicle wreck in the 5600 block of Market Street Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

According to WPD, a male driver was traveling the wrong way down Market at a high rate of speed when he collided with roughly five other cars. None of the drivers or passengers involved were injured.

When officers arrived on scene, the male was walking in the road. He responded aggressively and resisted. Once apprehended, he was transported to NHRMC. Charges are pending.

Traffic on Market Street was affected for around 45 minutes as crews worked to clear the scene.