First responders honor health care workers during ‘Parade of Hope’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Wednesday at Novant Health, first responders flooded the parking lot to honor healthcare workers with sirens, and loud cheering.

It was the sound of thanks. The risk-takers were revered for once.

“I think you can see by the out pouring of everybody, and cheering, it’s fantastic,” Health Care Worker Cynthia Parrot said.

Behind the Masks and scrubs, Parrott said they are planning on beating covid-19.

“I think that it’s the community, it’s the hospital, it’s the hospital leadership. We’re all fighters,” Parrott said.

The support started at the entrance with signs saying, “Nurses Rock” , “Thank you health care heroes” and more, but Parrott said she does not see herself as one.

“I think it’s a hard word for a lot of us to fathom because we don’t look at ourselves as heroes. This is our job, this is what we do.”

Still, traditional first responders like the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies knew the health care community deserved the Parade of Hope.

Hospital President Shelbourn Stevens surely appreciated it.

“It’s just uplifting for our team, and makes them just recharge for the work they’re doing right now,” Stevens expressed.

Chief Nursing Officer Jill Ward said she hoped it motivated her team through the tough days ahead.

“Tasking, It’s very hard on health care providers when they’re at the bedside, and they’re having to gown up, and mask and change out multiple times a day,” Ward said. “So it is very tiring and it’s very challenging.”

Workers encouraged the everyone to stay home to help make their unbelievably difficult jobs just a little bit easier.