First responders stop by Dosher Memorial Hospital for ‘Blue Light Drive-by’

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — First responders made their way to the Dosher Memorial Hospital.

The Brunswick Sheriff’s Department did a Blue Light Drive-by for the health workers.

Spokeswoman Ilene Evans said they organized a motorcade right in front of the hospital where they connected with workers

Evans said responders made sure employees felt appreciated.

“They lined up the cars outside, and then they got out of their cars, and they all made a lovely statement about us and our contributions, and they just basically prayed for our safety,” Evans expressed.

Evans said not only did first responders show their appreciation, but the community has also gone the extra mile.