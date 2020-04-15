More than 5,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases across the state.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, there were 5,123 cases in North Carolina and 117 deaths. 431 people are currently hospitalized. 67,827 tests have been performed so far.

There have been 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County, including one confirmed death. 32 people have recovered.

Brunswick County has 37 confirmed cases, 27 of which have recovered. One person has died. There are seven cases involving non-residents who tested positive while visiting Brunswick County, one of whom has died. Those cases are not reflected in the county’s total.

Columbus County is reporting a total of 40 COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, six people have recovered and one person has died.

Pender County is reporting five cases. Bladen County is reporting one case.