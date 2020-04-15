NASCAR’s Larson fired after sponsors walk over racial slur

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Kyle Larson has been fired by Chip Ganassi Racing two days after the NASCAR driver used a racial slur on a live stream of a virtual race.

Larson used the N-word during a Sunday night iRacing event and the clip went viral.

He was first suspended without pay by Ganassi and then suspended by NASCAR, which ordered the half-Japanese driver to complete sensitivity training.

Sponsors started dropping Larson and Ganassi was left with no choice but to fire the driver.