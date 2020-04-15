NHRMC shares tips on how to protect those who are high-risk for COVID-19

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center shares some helpful tips for those who are at high risk for COVID-19 and how we can help protect them.

Dr. Andres Afanador says in order to protect those who are high risk it’s important to follow the general guidelines you have heard from the CDC and health officials.

- Advertisement -

Stay home as much as possible, wash your hands often and thoroughly, keep at least 6 feet distance when you are out, and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

He says this applies to everyone, but those who are 65 and older, have heart and lung conditions and other conditions should be especially careful.

“It’s also very likely that other people are high risk as well. This can include people with severe obesity, people with diabetes, and other patients with chronic kidney disease and chronic liver disease,” Dr. Andres Afanador said. “We think this is most likely because these conditions have been associated with complications of other diseases as well.”

He says if you have any questions to contact your primary care physician.