When will you get your stimulus payment? Here’s how to check

NORTH CAROLINA (CNN) — The Internal Revenue Service started sending out stimulus payments this week — but while 80 million people can expect the money to hit their bank accounts by Wednesday, others will be waiting longer before the cash is in their hands.

The first payments will go to those who’ve already filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns and authorized the Internal Revenue Service to make a direct deposit if they were due a refund. Within that group, the agency is starting with people with the lowest incomes. Social Security recipients will also automatically receive their payments, even if they haven’t filed a return.

There are tens of millions of people who don’t fall into those categories. Taxpayers who haven’t authorized a direct deposit could be waiting weeks for a check in the mail — though they can update their bank information using Treasury’s new web portal, which went live Wednesday.

Those who haven’t been required to file a return during the past two years may have to submit some information online before receiving the payment.

Still, the Treasury Department has said that “a large majority of eligible Americans” will receive the payments, which were authorized under the $2.2 trillion congressional coronavirus relief plan in March, by April 24.

How do I check on the status of my payment?