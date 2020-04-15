Woman injured in evening shooting on Greenfield Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is recovering after being shot in Wilmington Tuesday evening, according to police.

Wilmington police responded to a multiple-round Shotspotter alert in the 1300 block of Greenfield Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, WPD says officers found a 22-year-old woman injured from the shooting. She was transported to NHRMC with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.