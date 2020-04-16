Columbus County reporting second COVID-19 related death

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC – Columbus County is reporting the second COVID-19 associated death. The individual passed away on April 16 and was receiving care in a nearby hospital.

According to Columbus County health officials, the individual was one of the previously identified positive cases in Columbus County. To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about this individual will be released.

Currently, there are 50 total cases of COVID-19 in Columbus County. Of the 50 total cases, eight individuals have recovered and two have passed away.

The Columbus County Health Department is begging the public to take the necessary measures to stop the transmission of COVID-19. They say the only way to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 is social distancing as there is no vaccination.

Public Health says they continue to work with their health and safety partners in the community to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to provide daily updates.

They also say the Columbus County Health Department regularly updates their

Facebook page with accurate and current information regarding COVID-19 and Columbus County.

For more information regarding, prevention, symptoms, reputable sources, and other important information, you can visit Facebook.com/columbuscountyhealth.

For information, you can also reach the Columbus County Health Department’s COVID-19 Call Center by calling 910-640-6615 ext. 7045 or 7046. The call center hours of operation

are Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM.