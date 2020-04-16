COVID-19 cases surpass 5,400 in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases across the state.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, there were 5,465 cases in North Carolina and 131 deaths. 452 people are currently hospitalized. 70,917 tests have been performed so far.

- Advertisement -

There have been 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County, including one confirmed death. 32 people have recovered.

Columbus County is reporting a total of 40 COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, six people have recovered and one person has died.

Brunswick County has 35 confirmed cases, 29 of which have recovered. Two people have died. There are seven cases involving non-residents who tested positive while visiting Brunswick County, one of whom has died. Those cases are not reflected in the county’s total.

Pender County is reporting five cases. Bladen County is reporting one case.