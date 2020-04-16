Hawaii visitor pays fines, apologizes for slapping seal

HONOLULU (Honolulu Star-Advertiser) — The attorney for a man who slapped a Hawaiian monk seal while visiting Oahu has issued an apology on behalf of his client, who has paid fines issued by federal and state agencies.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported an attorney in North Carolina says the man paid the fines following an investigation of a video shared on social media.

The video shows a man approaching a monk seal from behind and slapping its hindquarters, which is a violation of the Endangered Species Act.

The attorney did not disclose the amount paid and says he advised his client to remain anonymous.