Lifepoint Church gives out 500 bags of free food to community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local church is handing out hundreds of bags of food to the Cape Fear community.
It’s happening until 11 a.m. Thursday.
Lifepoint Church and US Foods will distribute 500 bags of food free to those affected economically due to COVID-19.
Each bag will contain four small containers of yogurt, two packs of tortillas, eight apples, 3-4 Russet potatoes, and one sweet potato.
The church says it’s one bag per family of four at first come, first served basis.
Lifepoint Church is located at 3534 S College Road in Wilmington.