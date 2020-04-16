Lifepoint Church gives out 500 bags of free food to community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local church is handing out hundreds of bags of food to the Cape Fear community.

It’s happening until 11 a.m. Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Lifepoint Church and US Foods will distribute 500 bags of food free to those affected economically due to COVID-19.

Each bag will contain four small containers of yogurt, two packs of tortillas, eight apples, 3-4 Russet potatoes, and one sweet potato.