Lifepoint Church serves dozens by giving out and delivering bags of food

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — People in the Cape Fear have been stepping up to help those in need. Thursday morning, Lifepoint Church gave out 500 bags of groceries to residents.

“We’ve been incredibly blessed to be a part of this community, and we believe that serving people during difficult times is when the church should shine,” Pastor Jeff Kapusta said. “And obviously right now is uncharted waters for a lot of us.”

The church extended its service beyond its place of worship. Their partnership with Slice of Life and U.S. Foods allowed them to reach people in more ways than one.

“What’s more encouraging, are people wanting to get food and deliver to friends and to neighbors,” Kapusta said. “A lot of us know that we’ve got an elderly neighbor that can’t get out of the house, or somebody that’s in need, so many people are like, ‘I don’t know if I need the food myself, but I’ve got a friend that needs it.'”

Outreach Director Jeff Hughes said they understood that transportation would be one setback, so they were prepared to deliver food to different neighborhoods in Wilmington, in addition to their drive-thru service.

“When we got here, we knew that we might have to utilize the aspect of having people come, but also taking it some people, so we’re lucky to have a truck that we can load up,” Hughes said.