Multitudes of uncollected seashells in NC amid tourist ban

HARKERS ISLAND, NC (The Charlotte Observer) — The lack of tourists in North Carolina’s Outer Banks during the coronavirus pandemic has been creating large piles of uncollected seashells.

A Facebook video posted Monday by the Cape Lookout National Seashore shows a multitude of colorful shells spread out across the beach as waves splash over them.



The Charlotte Observer reports that while park facilities are closed, both Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras national seashores in the Outer Banks are open to residents.

The shells remain uncollected since visitors tend to gather them during the springtime.