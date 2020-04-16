Over 3,400 North Carolina businesses given essential status

RALEIGH, NC (WRAL-TV) — The North Carolina Department of Revenue has granted permission to over 3,400 business to be recognized as essential entities.

WRAL-TV reported Wednesday that the businesses that were granted appeal were mostly listed in Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order on March 27.

The permission granted by the state was a confirmation for most of them, including landscapers, dog groomers and carpet cleaners.

The state has also denied appeal to 533 other businesses unless they put in place more social distancing efforts. Some of these businesses have since partially opened.

The governor said Monday he could ease some of the restrictions on businesses after April if the virus outbreak slows down.