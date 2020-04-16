Pandemic doesn’t stop people from buying fishing gear

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Has the past 30 days made us all eager to do something? Or are we all just in the mood for fishing?

The Intracoastal Angler Store Manager Arlen Ash said the pandemic has not stopped people from fishing. He said customers have been buying supplies.

- Advertisement -

Ash expressed how difficult it has been for both the business and customers, since sales have done business, curbside.

“When the access was restricted boat ramps and beaches being closed, it was very difficult for people to get out,” Ash said. “And that’s when we saw the worst as far as the amount of business we were doing, but people are definitely fishing. They’re recreating cause a lot of people are out of work.”

The business re-opened earlier this week.