WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Auley McCrae Jordan Jr. was arrested Wednesday for the allegedly shooting a 49-year-old man in the 1000 block of St. Andrew’s Drive Saturday night.

Jordan Jr. was given a $25,000 bond.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.