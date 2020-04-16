What Did We Miss? UPDATE: Thief grabs $1.6M in gold from armored truck

By
WWAY News
-
0

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Every week Wills Maxwell Jr. gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that WWAY did not cover. This week, Wills shares clips from past episodes and provides updates on:

Watch ‘What Did We Miss?’ every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina and News at 11. Catch up on previous episodes here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here