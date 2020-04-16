WPD searching for armed robbery suspect

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police are searching for a suspect involved in two armed robberies at businesses on Carolina Beach Road.

A Wilmington Police spokeswoman said around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, officers responded to the 2400 block of Carolina Beach Road in reference to an attempted armed robbery. The victim stated they were working behind the register when a male suspect walked in and demanded money. At that moment, an employee walked out from the back room and the suspect got scared and ran out empty-handed.

Roughly 20 minutes later, officers responded to the 1700 block of Carolina Beach Road in reference to an armed robbery. Police said the same suspect was successful in taking an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a male, who was wearing a black ski mask with a black hoodie zipped up and hood on, grey pants or sweat pants, and black shoes. Police said the suspect is between 5’11” and 6’2″ tall and weighs between 200 and 240 lbs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.