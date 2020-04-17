99 year old Wilmington veteran celebrates her birthday in style

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Friends and family of World War II veteran and retired Navy nurse Annis Weir weren’t going to let the coronavirus quarantine ruin her 99th birthday celebration.

Annis and her daughter paraded up and down the streets of her neighborhood from the back of their car. Friends and family in the community made signs up and down the road for her big day, even joining in song for part of the celebration.

“99’s too big of number to let this birthday just slide by,” said Annis’ daughter Nan Bozarth. “In this neighborhood and this friend group we make lemonade out of lemons. So, that’s exactly what we did here today.”

Weir joked that if this is what it feels like to be 99, she’s more than up for the challenge.

“Well, let me say I’m not sure what 99 is, is this it? Okay, I’ll go for it.”

The family had originally planned a party for Annis, but the coronavirus pandemic got in the way. They said this is the next best thing to honor their grandmother, mother, and friend.

“We’re just celebrating her as best we can in the situation,”says Bozarth.